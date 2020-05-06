Anne Washburn to Lead The Flea's Next Playwriting Workshop Online

The virtual workshop will focus on activism around voter registration and voter protection, and explore the civic function of theatre.

Playwright Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play; Shipwreck) will lead the next Pataphysics Playwriting Workshop with The Flea Theater. Held online in June, the virtual workshop will investigate how—or if—theatre can be politically engaged, exist as meaningful art, and be an effective form of activism.

The four-day workshop workshop will focus on virtual activism around voter registration and voter protection. The classes will be offered online June 13, 14, 20, and 21.

With a cost of $210, admission is granted by applications, currently accepted through May 17. Visit Theflea.org/for-artists/pataphysics to apply.

“Pataphysics classes have always been an important place to rethink how and why to make theatre,” says Washburn, who returns to The Flea having previously taught in the program. "This workshop is for you if the idea of actual street voter registration is something which intimidates you and which you would have been guiltily reluctant to do if times were different and humans could interact. This workshop is for you if you are uncertain about the real value or efficacy of political writing in the theater but have political-social-civic-concerns/passions/terrors.”

Previous Pataphysics teachers include Paula Vogel, Mac Wellman, María Irene Fornés, Clare Barron, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Erik Ehn.

