Annette Bening Stars in and Directs Coastal Disturbances Reading for Stars in the House October 10

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Tina Howe's 1987 Tony-nominated play Coastal Disturbances October 10.

Oscar nominee Annette Bening, who received her first Tony nomination playing Holly Dancer in the original production, reprises her performance and also directs. She is joined by original co-stars Jonas Abry as Winston Took, Tim Daly as Leo Hart, Jean DeBaer as Ariel Took, Angela Goethals as Miranda Bigelow, Ronald Guttman as Andre Sor, and Heather MacRae as Faith Bigelow. Also starring are Mary Kay Place as M.J. Adams and Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Hamilton Adams.

Coastal Disturbances follows four generations of vacationers on a Massachusetts beach. A romance between Leo Hart, a lifeguard, and Holly Dancer, a young photographer, is at the heart of the story. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.



(Updated October 10, 2020)