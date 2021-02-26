Annette O'Toole & Michael McKean Star in Play-PerView Reading of The Typists February 26

Austin Pendleton directs the 1963 play by Tony nominee Murray Schisgal.

Stage and screen actors (and real life spouses) Annette O'Toole (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Netflix's Virgin River) and Michael McKean (The Little Foxes, AMC's Better Call Saul) star in a reading of Murray Schisgal's The Typists 7 PM ET February 26 for Play-PerView.

The one-act chronicles the developing romance between new co-workers—a married man and his unmarried supervisor. It opened Off-Broadway in 1963 starring married couple Anne Jackson and Eli Wallach, who reprised their roles for a 1971 film adaptation of the play. Playwright Schisgal was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut play, Luv, and Oscar-nominated for his co-writing credit on the film Tootsie.

A live talk back with O'Toole and McKean, and the production's director, Austin Pendleton, will follow the reading. Proceeds will benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The theatrical streamer Play-PerView launched last March and has since raised almost $250,000 for arts organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Upcoming March offerings include reunions of the cast and creatives of the television shows Enlisted and Playing House. Visit Play-PerView.com for more information.