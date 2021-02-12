Annette O'Toole & Michael McKean Will Star in Play-PerView Reading of The Typists

The theatrical streamer will also present reunion readings of the TV series Enlisted and Playing House.

Play-PerView has announced the next three productions in its streaming lineup: a reading of Murray Schisgal's play The Typists, and reunion readings of episodes from FOX’s Enlisted and USA's Playing House. The theatrical streamer launched last March and has since raised almost $250,000 for arts organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stage and screen actors (and real life spouses) Annette O'Toole (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Netflix's Virgin River) and Michael McKean (The Little Foxes, AMC's Better Call Saul) will star in a reading of the 1963 Off-Broadway play by Murray Schisgal, The Typists. The one-act chronicles the developing romance between new co-workers—a married man and his unmarried supervisor. The reading premieres 7 PM ET February 26, and follows with a live talk back with O'Toole and McKean, and the production's director, Austin Pendleton. Proceeds will benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Two television reunion readings follow in March. First, the cast and creators of Fox's comedy series Enlisted on March 6, reading season one episode "Prank War," starring Geoff Stults, Chirs Lowell, Parker Young, Keith David, and Angelique Cabral. Then, on March 13, stars and co-creators of USA's comedy series Playing House, Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair, will appear for Playdate: A Playing House Reunion. Proceeds for these events will benefit Feeding America.

For more information on these productions, or for the February 13 offering Revenge Porn by Carla Ching, visit Play-PerView.com.