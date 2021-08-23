Annie Baker’s Infinite Life Postponed at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre

The world premiere was set to begin October 5.

The world premiere of Annie Baker’s Infinite Life has been postponed indefinitely. As previously announced , the play was due to kick off Signature Theatre’s 2021–2022 season October 5.

The Off-Broadway company cites “ongoing health and safety concerns" as the cause for the delay, adding that it will "continue, in discussion with artists, to evaluate on a case-by-case basis how to proceed with other programming planned for this season." The next play in the season lineup, Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is still slated to begin a week later, on October 12.

Pulitzer Prize winner Baker (The Flick) was also set to direct the play, the details of which, in Baker fashion, were left vague. As the final work in her residency with Signature, the play is about "no end in sight" and tackles "persistent pain and desire."

Since the outpouring of reopening announcements, no Broadway or other major Off-Broadway production has postponed its opening in the wake of rising COVID cases due to the Delta variant.