Annie's Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisebois, Shelley Bruce, More Reunite on Stars in the House May 21

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the original Broadway run of the Tony-winning musical Annie May 21.

Guests include title player Andrea McArdle, plus fellow orphans Danielle Brisebois, Shelley Bruce, Diana Barrows, Robyn Finn, Donna Graham, and Janine Ruane, as well as Sasha Charnin. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Featuring a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, Annie is based on the famed comic-strip character who begins an orphan and ends up the daughter of a billionaire. The original Broadway production opened in April 1977 and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

