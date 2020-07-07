Announcing Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

Think you’re the next musical theatre star? Send us your audition.

To all of the aspiring performers out there,

Playbill wants you! As we all practice stay-at-home safety to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, we’ve seen tons of videos showcasing the talents of professional and amateur performers alike. As Broadway and theatres around the country take this intermission, we want to make use of this time by opening wide the doors to the audition room. It’s time for a casting call! If you think you have what it takes to be the next big musical theatre star, we want you to enter Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest.

Contest entries open at 8AM ET July 8 and run through 11:59PM ET August 5.

Submit a self-tape audition singing the song of your choice. These video submissions will be judged by a panel of experts and industry professionals. Each week, Playbill will post a selected round-up of entry highlights, but at the end of the contest, only one performer will be crowned Playbill’s Next Broadway Star and win a Grand Prize Package.

Contestants must submit a video of approximately one minute in length of a vocal performance of a song of their choosing.

Playbill’s Search for a Star is thrilled to welcome an esteemed panel of judges, brought to you by Playbill, The Growing Studio, and Stewart/Whitley. Led by casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Sam Yabrow of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), the team also includes: Drama Desk-winning performer, director, and choreographer Stephanie Klemons, who has appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, Bring It On, If/Then, and Hamilton; Olivier-nominated co-writer and co-director of SIX Lucy Moss; director Tamilla Woodard, currently the associate director of Broadway’s Hadestown and recently appointed the co-artistic director of Working Theater; director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!) and performer (Thoroughly Modern Millie); and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud).

The Grand Prize Package includes a casting consultation with Stewart/Whitley, a one-on-one meeting with Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, a headshot package, a blog feature from Acceptd, an appearance on Playbill Live!, Broadway tickets when theatres reopen, and a class package from The Growing Studio, the largest acting studio in the world committed to help actors further their careers through low cost workshops and classes with top industry professionals.

All videos will be considered by the judges to select a Top 10, after which voting for a Grand Prize winner will be turned over to Playbill audiences. The Top 10 will be offered in-person auditions with Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, as well as judges Klemons, Trujillo, and Woodard for their upcoming projects.

Click here (beginning 8AM ET July 8) for full submission instructions, eligibility, contest deadlines, and Official Rules. Videos must be submitted by following the instructions—and don’t forget to post your video tagging @playbill and using the hashtag #PlaybillStar.

Break a leg!

