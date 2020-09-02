Another Serving Up Shakespeare Is Coming to Playbill Social Selects September 10

By Dan Meyer
Sep 02, 2020
 
Try your hand at cooking chewets with chef and Shakespearean actor John Tufts.
John_Tufts_Serving_Up_Shakespeare_HR

Can you cook like the Bard? Foodies and theatre lovers alike will get a chance to find out September 10 as part of Playbill Social Selects' next Serving Up Shakespeare. Taught by chef and Shakespearean actor John Tufts, this class combines popular foods from Elizabethan times with a love of theatre (and modern cookware).

The recipe for the September 10 class is for chewets, or mini meat pies. Click here for tickets. The event, which begins at 8 PM ET, costs $12.99 and comes with a list of ingredients to buy before the class. If you have allergy concerns, contact Social Selects.

Upon registration you will receive an email from our streaming partner with a unique link to access your online experience at the appointed date and time.

For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

A Look Inside Serving Up Shakespeare with Playbill Social Selects

A Look Inside Serving Up Shakespeare with Playbill Social Selects

7 PHOTOS
John Tufts preparing the crust for the cheesecake
Cheesecake
John Tufts mixing the fritter batter
John Tufts frying the fritters
Apple Fritters
Stock Fish Fritters
Pork Chewets
