Anthony Ramos, Daniel Craig, and More Stage Vets Earn 2021 People's Choice Award Nominations

You can vote for your Broadway favorites through November 17.

The nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards were announced today, and a hefty number of theater veterans top the list.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights made the short list for Drama Movie of 2021, while the film's star (and Hamilton's original John Laurens/Philip Hamilton) Anthony Ramos earned a nomination for Drama Movie Star of 2021. Up for the same award are Broadway veteran Jennifer Hudson (The Color Purple) for her performance as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect and off-Broadway alum Timothée Chalamet (Prodigal Son) for his performance in Dune. Hudson is also nominated for Female Movie Star of 2021, alongside Tony winner Scarlett Johansson (A View From the Bridge), who is nominated for her role in Black Widow.

Daniel Craig, who has graced Broadway stages in productions of A Steady Rain and Harold Pinter's Betrayal, and will return to Broadway this spring in Sam Gold's revival of Macbeth, has earned a nod for Male Movie Star of 2021. The nomination fittingly sends off Craig's time as James Bond in his fifth and final film of the spy series, No Time to Die. He and Johansson also find themselves in competition for Action Movie Star of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the world of television, Tom Hiddleston, who starred in Broadway's 2019 Betrayal revival, is nominated for Male TV Star of 2021 for Loki. Stage alum Sterling K. Brown (Father Comes Home From the Wars) is recognized in the same category for This Is Us. Brown is also recognized in the category of Drama TV Star of 2021, alongside Broadway veteran Angela Bassett (Bassett is also nominated for Female TV Star of 2021 for 9-1-1).

Our favorite vehicle for Broadway easter eggs, Only Murders in the Building, was also recognized among the nominees for Comedy Show of 2021, with Selena Gomez and Steve Martin (writer of Broadway's Meteor Shower and Bright Star) nominated for Comedy TV Star of 2021.

Our last shoutout goes to Olivia Rodrigo, who leapt to fame after joining the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In a particularly impressive feat, Rodrigo made her way into five separate categories: Female Artist of 2021, Song of 2021 ("Good 4 U"), Album of 2021 (Sour), New Artist of 2021, and Music Video of 2021 ("Good 4 U").

The People's Choice Awards will be held on Tuesday, December 7 at 9pm ET/PT at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Fans can vote for their favorites from today through November 17 on the awards website or on Twitter.