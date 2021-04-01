Anthony Ramos Tapped to Star in Next Transformers Film

Stage and screen star Anthony Ramos is currently in final negotiations to star in the next Transformers live-action movie. The Broadway alum would be part of the Paramount and Hasbro franchise that recently tapped director Steven Caple Jr. and screenwriter Joby Harold for its next installment about the title robots that can turn into cars and other machines.
Deadline reports that should the deal move forward, the next step is to run screen tests with Ramos opposite a female co-star. This isn't the first time the Transformers films had a theatre connection—Tony nominee Julie White previously played mom to one of the central characters, Sam Witwicky in the first trio of films.
Ramos will next be seen in the film adaptation of In The Heights, hitting theatres and HBO Max June 11. Also on the slate is the upcoming sci-fi film Distance. In addition to his screen roles, Ramos originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Hamilton in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions. He also performed the role of Usnavi in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights in 2018. His debut solo album, The Good & The Bad, was released in 2019.