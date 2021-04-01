Anthony Ramos Tapped to Star in Next Transformers Film

The In The Heights and Hamilton star is in final negotiations.

Stage and screen star Anthony Ramos is currently in final negotiations to star in the next Transformers live-action movie. The Broadway alum would be part of the Paramount and Hasbro franchise that recently tapped director Steven Caple Jr. and screenwriter Joby Harold for its next installment about the title robots that can turn into cars and other machines.

Deadline reports that should the deal move forward, the next step is to run screen tests with Ramos opposite a female co-star. This isn't the first time the Transformers films had a theatre connection—Tony nominee Julie White previously played mom to one of the central characters, Sam Witwicky in the first trio of films.

WATCH: Anthony Ramos’ Self-Tape Audition for the Cats Movie