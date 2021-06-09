Anthony Rapp, Ariana DeBose, Jenn Colella, and Telly Leung Perform at Macy’s Pride Concert

The June 8 event was exclusive to Macy’s Platinum Star Rewards members.

Macy’s Platinum Star Rewards members were treated to a special concert event in honor of Pride month June 8. Hosted by Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick, the evening featured performances by Broadway stars Anthony Rapp (Rent), Ariana DeBose (Summer), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), and Telly Leung (Aladdin).

In addition to performances of musical theatre favorites from shows like Funny Girl, The Bridges of Madison County, and more, the event featured a Pride-themed roundtable discussion with its Broadway stars plus trivia and a live Q&A.

Since 2019, MACY’s has donated more than $1.7 million to The Trevor Project’s life-saving suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth. It has also awarded grants to organizations that are combating social injustice and promoting workforce development for the LGBTQ community such as Hetrick-Martin Institute, Human Rights Campaign Foundation, National Center for Transgender Equality, Out in Tech, Inc., PFLAG, and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

