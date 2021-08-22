Anthony Rapp Stars in Title Role of Andy Warhol in Iran August 22

By Andrew Gans
Aug 22, 2021
 
The staged reading, open to the public, is presented at Barrington Stage Company in Massachusetts.
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp

Obie winner Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then) takes on the title role in a staged reading of Brent Askari's Andy Warhol in Iran August 22 at 8 PM on the Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas, the presentation also features Afsheen Misaghi (Normal for Now) as Farhad.

READ: Aaron Tveit, Joshua Henry, More Join Barrington Stage Company’s 2021 Season

In 1976, Andy Warhol, having re-invented himself as the portrait painter of the rich and famous, traveled to Tehran to meet the Shah of Iran’s wife, the Empress Farah Pahlavi. In Andy Warhol in Iran, the American painter visits the country to take Polaroids of the Empress, only to encounter a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil.

Rapp can currently be seen playing Lieutenant Stamets, a Starfleet Science Officer, on the third season of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery. He will also return to Feinstein's/54 Below August 29–30 in Unplugged.

Tickets for the staged reading are $15 and are available at BarringtonStageCo.org.

(Updated August 22, 2021)

