Anthony Veneziale Hosts Halloween Is Not Cancelled October 28 for The Actors Fund

The special event features Elvira, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, and more.

Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Anthony Veneziale hosts The Actors Fund’s virtual benefit Halloween Is Not Cancelled October 28. The holiday special streams on Britesiders at 8 PM ET.

Also slated to appear are Elvira Mistress of the Dark, married American Idol and Broadway alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, make-up artist and educator Eddie Duyos, and Nate Bakes Broadway.

Leading up the event, audiences were invited to enter an Instagram costume contest. The top-liked posts in each category were shared October on Britesiders, where fans can now vote for their favorites by making a donation to The Actors Fund.

