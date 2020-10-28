Anthony Veneziale Hosts Halloween Is Not Cancelled October 28 for The Actors Fund

By Dan Meyer
Oct 28, 2020
 
The special event features Elvira, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, and more.
Anthony Veneziale

Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Anthony Veneziale hosts The Actors Fund’s virtual benefit Halloween Is Not Cancelled October 28. The holiday special streams on Britesiders at 8 PM ET.

Also slated to appear are Elvira Mistress of the Dark, married American Idol and Broadway alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, make-up artist and educator Eddie Duyos, and Nate Bakes Broadway.

Leading up the event, audiences were invited to enter an Instagram costume contest. The top-liked posts in each category were shared October on Britesiders, where fans can now vote for their favorites by making a donation to The Actors Fund.

31 Broadway Inspired Halloween Costumes

31 Broadway Inspired Halloween Costumes

We asked you answered: our followers share their Broadway-themed Halloween costumes.

Amélie @anybodyhaveamap
A Newsie @hamliza
Lin-Manuel Miranda @CaraJayebird
Debbie from Groundhog Day @blossem12
Elder Cunningham, Elder Price, and Nabulungi from Book of Mormon @a.c_d
Velma Kelly from Chicago @clyderpilot
Eponine from Les Misérables @derekronuts
Emcee from Cabaret @desideclyne
Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors @DryBertini
Victoria from Cats @ellenfrancesz
