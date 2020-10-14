Anthony Veneziale Will Host Halloween Is Not Cancelled for The Actors Fund

The special event features Elvira, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, and more.

Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Anthony Veneziale will host The Actors Fund’s virtual benefit Halloween Is Not Cancelled October 28. The spooky holiday special will stream on Britesiders at 8 PM ET.

Also slated to appear are Elvira, Mistress of the Dark; married American Idol and Broadway alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young; Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder); and make-up artist and educator Eddie Duyos.

Leading up the event, audiences are invited to enter an Instagram costume contest with two divisions: 18+ and pets. To enter, post a picture of yourself (or your pet) in costume using the hashtags #NotCancelledCostumeContest or #NotCancelledCostumeContestPet, and tag @TheActorsFund.

The top-liked five posts in each category will be shared October 19 on Britesiders, where fans can vote for their favorites by making a donation to The Actors Fund. The top three costumes in each category will then be featured on the Halloween streaming event and win a prize.

