ANTM's Naima Mora Will Star in The Amazing Adventures of a Woman in Need Off-Broadway

The America’s Next Top Model winner co-wrote the play with director Marishka S. Phillips.

America’s Next Top Model winner Naima Mora will star in The Amazing Adventures of a Woman in Need, a play she co-wrote with director Marishka S. Phillips, for one night only Off-Broadway. The production will run at the Triad Theater October 16 for both an in-person and virtual audience, with an on-demand option streaming October 21–November 11. The Amazing Adventures of a Woman in Need follows four New Yorkers, with Mora serving as the narrator who introduces audiences to three women (all part of her inner monologue): Penelope, the supermodel who never dies; Joanne, the self-proclaimed stay-at-home dog mom; and Marisol Yanette Arnelis Rodriguez Lopes, the serial dater in search of modern day reparations. For information and tickets, click here .