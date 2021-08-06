Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over Announces Digital Lottery for Broadway Run

Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert star in the limited run.

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, which began previews August 4 ahead of a September 12 opening night at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, has launched a digital lottery.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at noon and close the day prior to the performance at 9:59 AM ET.

Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS and will have four hours to claim and pay for their tickets. (Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.) Once an entrant has won the lottery and purchased a ticket for any performance of Pass Over, they cannot win the lottery again. Visit LuckySeat.com to enter and for additional information.

Pass Over is the second show to hold performances on Broadway since the COVID-19 pandemic kept theatres dark for nearly 15 months, following a return engagement of the theatrical concert Springsteen on Broadway.

The entire Off-Broadway cast reunites for the production: Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert. The staging marks the Broadway debuts of Nwandu, Smallwood, and director Danya Taymor.

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

Inspired by both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over follows Moses and Kitch, two young Black men who dream of an existence beyond their street corner. After premiering at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the play opened Off-Broadway in 2018 as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 programming. A few months prior, a film version of the Chicago staging, directed by Spike Lee, debuted at Sundance Film Festival. It is now available to stream as an Amazon Prime original.

Returning creative team members include scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, and sound designer Justin Ellington. Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman, and Daniel Swee.

