Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over Announces Digital Lottery for Broadway Run

By Andrew Gans
Aug 06, 2021
 
Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert star in the limited run.
Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood in <i>Pass Over</i>
Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood in Pass Over Jeremy Daniel

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over, which began previews August 4 ahead of a September 12 opening night at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre, has launched a digital lottery.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at noon and close the day prior to the performance at 9:59 AM ET.

Pass_Over_LCT3_Production_Photo_2018_LCT3's PASS OVER - Namir Smallwood (left) and Gabriel Ebert (right) - credit to Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Namir Smallwood and Gabriel Ebert Jeremy Daniel

Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS and will have four hours to claim and pay for their tickets. (Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.) Once an entrant has won the lottery and purchased a ticket for any performance of Pass Over, they cannot win the lottery again. Visit LuckySeat.com to enter and for additional information.

Pass Over is the second show to hold performances on Broadway since the COVID-19 pandemic kept theatres dark for nearly 15 months, following a return engagement of the theatrical concert Springsteen on Broadway.

The entire Off-Broadway cast reunites for the production: Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert. The staging marks the Broadway debuts of Nwandu, Smallwood, and director Danya Taymor.

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

Inspired by both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over follows Moses and Kitch, two young Black men who dream of an existence beyond their street corner. After premiering at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the play opened Off-Broadway in 2018 as part of Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 programming. A few months prior, a film version of the Chicago staging, directed by Spike Lee, debuted at Sundance Film Festival. It is now available to stream as an Amazon Prime original.

Returning creative team members include scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, and sound designer Justin Ellington. Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman, and Daniel Swee.

Go Inside the First Performance of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’ Pass Over on Broadway

Go Inside the First Performance of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’ Pass Over on Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Pass Over at the August Wilson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Pass Over at the August Wilson Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jon Michael Hill Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Namir Smallwood Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Gabriel Ebert Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu Marc J. Franklin
Pass Over_Broadway_First Performance_2021_HR
Danya Taymour, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Gabriel Ebert Marc J. Franklin
