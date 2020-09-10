Antonio Banderas, Anthony Ramos, and Christopher Jackson Join Roster of Performers for ¡VIVA Broadway! Hear Our Voices

Hosted by Andréa Burns, the concert special is packed with star-studded performances to mark milestones and contributions by the Latinx community to Broadway and theatre at large.

Tony, Emmy, and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas has joined the all-star line-up of Playbill and The Broadway League’s upcoming ¡VIVA Broadway! concert. Banderas will perform as part of the cast of his Spanish production of A Chorus Line. Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), who will star as Usnavi in the upcoming In The Heights film adaptation, will lead the reunion of the original Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical. Tony nominee Christopher Jackson will also join his original castmates.

¡VIVA Broadway! Hear Our Voices is a digital concert in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month as well as Latinx milestones on Broadway and in theatre writ large, featuring an extraordinary roster of award-winning stage and screen Latinx talent. Hosted by Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!), the concert will premiere on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube Channel October 1 at 8PM ET and remain available for viewing until October 5 at 8PM ET.

The concert will also feature newly announced performances by Anthony Lee Medina (The I-Land), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Christie Prades (On Your Feet! National Tour), Carmen Sanchez (On Your Feet! National Tour), and Vajen Van Den Bosch (On Your Feet!).

¡VIVA Broadway! will include appearances by Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony nominee Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), two-time Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!) and Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), in addition to previously announced participants Lucie Arnaz, Gloria Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Thalía.

The star-studded event will include performances from Broadway-bound musicals and new works including Arrabal, Passing Through and John Leguizamo’s Kiss My Aztec, featuring Angelica Beliard (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Chad Carstarphen (Between the Bars), KC De La Cruz (Smokey Joe’s Café), Zachary Infante (Alice By Heart), Yani Marin (“Empire”), Jesús E. Martínez (Call Me Esteban Only), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Soft Power), Joél Pérez (Fun Home), Al Rodrigo (House of Sand and Fog), Desireé Rodriguez (“The Village”) and Richard Henry Ruiz (Drift).

The cast is rounded out by ensemblists Yassmin Alers (On Your Feet!), Natalie Caruncho (On Your Feet!), Henry Gainza (In the Heights), Linedy Genao (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Carlos E. Gonzalez (West Side Story), Christopher Hernandez (On Your Feet!), Emmanuel López Alonso (“Russian Doll”), Omar Lopez-Cepero (The Unsinkable Molly Brown), Hector Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Marielys Molina (On Your Feet!), Doreen Montalvo (Mrs. Doubtfire), Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Martín Solá (On Your Feet!), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) and Tanairi Sade Vasquez (Hamilton).

Click here to read the previously announced cast.

Audiences can gain VIP access to pre-show and post-show virtual cocktail parties with celebrity cast members, recognition during the stream and much more. Details available at broadwaycares.org/vivabroadway. Proceeds from the concert will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges.

¡VIVA Broadway! is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by eight-time Emmy Award winner Jorge Muelle and Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez and Michelle J. Rodriguez & Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer and Krysta Hibbard is the assistant director.

This concert event is brought to you by title sponsor Cadillac along with presenting sponsor Citi National Bank and featured sponsor Gilead. Playbill and The Broadway League are proud to announce Univision as the official media partner for ¡VIVA Broadway!.

