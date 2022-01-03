Antonio Banderas-Helmed A Chorus Line Will Return to Barcelona

Spanish film star Manuel Bandera will star as Zach.

Spain's Teatro del Soho Caixabank's 2019 production of A Chorus Line will return to Barcelona's Teatre Tívoli beginning April 23, with film star Manuel Bandera (Átame, Kika) starring as Zach. Co-directed and produced by Antonio Banderas, the production played the venue in February 2020 before being shut down due to COVID-19. The 2022 run is scheduled to continue through May 15.

Bandera will be joined by Angie Alcázar, Tomy Álvarez, Lucía Castro, Alex Chavarri, Javier Cid, Aaron Cobos, Anna Coll, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Sonia Dorado, Roberto Facchin, Daniel Garod, Bealia Guerra, Pep Guillem, Cassandra Hlong, Ariel Juin, Flor Lopardo, Joan López-Santos, Juan José Marco, Graciela Monterde, Fran Moreno, Marcela Nava, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Lucrecia Petraglia, Estibalitz Ruiz, Aida Sánchez, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, and Victor González.

Co-directed by Banderas along with production choreographer (and original A Chorus Line Broadway cast member) Baayork Lee, Teatro del Soho Caixabank's A Chorus Line was the company's debut production when it premiered at the Málaga venue in 2019. Banderas, who co-founded the theatre and serves as its artistic director, starred as Zach during the initial run.

Banderas is currently starring in Teatro del Soho Caixabank's production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which began performances in November of last year. That production, playing the theatre's Málaga venue, will suspend performances January 3-12 due to COVID-19.

A Chorus Line features a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. The musical centers on a group of ensemble dancers as they are asked to bare their souls and personal life stories as part of an audition for a new musical. Teatro del Soho Caixabank's production recreates the 1975 Broadway staging, originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.

