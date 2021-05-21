Antonio Banderas, Kerry Ellis, Layton Williams, More Featured in New, Showstopping The Theatre Channel Episode

The sixth episode of the series features songs from A Chorus Line, Side Show, and other favorites.

The Theatre Channel is back with a sixth episode, available now on demand on Stream.Theatre. Episode six, entitled "Showstoppers," features performances from Kerry Ellis (Wicked, We Will Rock You), Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard), and Layton Williams (Rent). The series will be available to stream in a new partnership with Stream.Theatre from April 30, with tickets available now here.

Further talent involved includes sister duo Amber Davies (9 to 5 ) and Jade Davies (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Side Show’s Daisy and Violet, alongside Katie Deacon (Mary Poppins, An American In Paris) showcasing original A Chorus Line choreography by Michael Bennett. The track for this rendition of "Music and the Mirror" has been provided by Antonio Banderas’ Malaga-based Theatre company Teatro del Soho, following their acclaimed Spanish-language revival.

Academy Award and Tony nominee Antonio Banderas also shares his knowledge of the production in an exclusive interview for The Theatre Channel, featured in the episode. The cast will be joined by the revamped resident ensemble, The NewCafé Five, composed of Anthony Starr (Guys & Dolls), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt), Kayleigh Thadani (Aladdin), M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Billy Elliot) and Vicki Lee Taylor (A Chorus Line). The Theatre Café manager and performer, Jack Malin, will also be joining the troupe for their number. Thom Southerland directs with choreographey by Ashley Nottingham and lighting design by Aaron Dootson.

Combining the thrill of stage and screen for an episodic musical revue of beloved classics, The Theatre Channel is designed to be an up close and intimate experience from the comfort of your home. The upcoming episode will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content, as the original producers of A Chorus Line take a trip down memory lane in memory of Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian.

The previous five episodes of The Theatre Channel will be available to purchase at Stream.Theatre to watch at your leisure. The next installment is set to celebrate the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein, with casting to be announced soon.