Antonio Banderas-Led Company Sets Full Spanish Cast, Opening Night

The Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical will play its Spanish-language premiere at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga, Spain.

Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga, Spain, has revealed full casting for its upcoming Spanish-language production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. As announced last year, Antonio Banderas will helm the production and star as Bobby.

The production, the work's first in Spanish, is set to premiere November 17, with tickets already on sale.

Joining Banderas are María Adamuz, Roger Berruezo, Albert Bolea, Lorena Calero, Lydia Fairén, Nando González, Dulcinea Juárez, Silvia Luchetti, Pepa Lucas, Anna Moliner, Julia Möller, Paco Morales, Beatriz Mur, Mariola Peña, Marta Ribera, Ángel Saavedra, Carlos Seguín, and Rubén Yuste. The production will feature music direction by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, with Mamen Márquez serving as vocal technician and assistant director.

Banderas, who founded Teatro del Soho in 2019 and starred in its debut production of A Chorus Line, revealed the casting and premiere date at a press event along with the production's official artwork, designed by artist Luis Pérez.

Debuting on Broadway in 1970, Company features a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. Lacking a traditional plot, Company was among the first successful musicals built around a concept rather than a story, centering on the single, middle-aged Bobby and his married friends, all of whom want him to get married. The work introduced such Sondheim favorites as "Being Alive," "Another Hundred People," and "The Ladies Who Lunch," and has since been revived on Broadway three times.

Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott's take on the work—which re-imagines Bobby as a single woman—is set to resume performances on Broadway November 15 with The Band's Visit Tony winner Katrina Lenk starring as "Bobbie."