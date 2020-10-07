Antonio Cipriano and Kira Stone Perform From New Musical Salem October 7

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series continues on YouTube.

Broadway alum Antonio Cipriano and theatre artist Kira Stone perform selections from Stone’s new musical Salem October 7 as part of New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series. The evening also features excerpts from Shapeshifters: A Queer Comic Book Musical by Truth Bachman.

The presentation begins at 7 PM ET above or on NYTB’s YouTube. In addition to musical performances, the episode also features a conversation with the writers and creative team.

Directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), Salem follows Susannah, Bridget, Miriam, Martha, Rebecca, and Mary as they are held hostage in a modern day courtroom for their collective trial by judge and jury.

The new musical Shapeshifters: A Queer Comic Book Musical, developed by Bachman and director Zhailon Levingston, follows high school bully and comic book genius Mel, who discovers a hidden plane of existence called Queer Time simply by drawing scenarios with pen and paper. In Queer Time, Mel joins the ranks of an underground network of Queer and Trans superheroes called The Shapeshifters. As Mel and the Shapeshifters sprint toward uncertain futures, this tribe of queer heroes must rely on community to persist, resist, and survive their living nightmares. The evening’s performance features Bachman and Basit Shittu (MTV’s Are You The One?).

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros.