Anula Navlekar, Brandon E. Burton, Edmund Donovan, and Zoe Mann to Star in Virtual Reading of Origin Story

Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate series will present the Dan LeFranc play in October.

Anula Navlekar, Brandon E. Burton, Edmund Donovan, and Zoe Mann will star in a virtual reading of Dan LeFranc’s Origin Story October 7. The performance is part of Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate series.

The digital presentation begins at 7 PM ET on YouTube and will remain available until October 11 at 7 PM. A live Q&A with LeFranc, Vogel, and director Christopher Bayes will follow the reading on Zoom. While free to watch, donations are suggested to support the Trans Wellness Center .

The play considers the ways art can be used as a weapon against the challenges of being born different. Told in the style of a graphic novel, Origin Story is set in the town of Nowheresville as two teenagers set out to solve a crime with the only clues provided by an eponymously titled comic book, illustrated by the mysterious Pronoun. Serving on the creative team are Gabriel Levey and Liz Wisan, who created a soundtrack and sound effects.

Vogel's series kicked off in July with Kermit Frazier’s Kernel of Sanity, followed by The Droll by Meg Miroshnik and Bulrusher by Eisa Davis. Christina Anderson’s Good Goods will be presented October 29. “Bard at the Gate” is produced by Vogel, Rosey Strub, BJ Evans, and Ryan Pointer.