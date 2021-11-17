Anything Goes Revival Will Return to London's Barbican in 2022

The Cole Porter musical comedy will also tour the U.K.

The London revival of Cole Porter's Anything Goes, which played a July 23–November 6 engagement at the Barbican Theatre, will return in summer 2022.

The hit production will play an eight-week run at the Barbican July 15–September 3, 2022. Prior to the London return, the musical comedy will tour the U.K. beginning in April 2022. The production will play Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Canterbury on its way to the Barbican. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The summer London revival featured two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster re-creating her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney (read the reviews here). Foster, who will star opposite Hugh Jackman in a Broadway revival of The Music Man, played her final performance October 10 and was succeeded by Rachel York, who starred in the U.S. national tour of Anything Goes.



Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Cole Porter musical—the final London company of Anything Goes also included Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Tony and Olivier nominee Haydn Gwynne as Evangeline Harcourt, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

The ensemble featured Jon Chew, Clive Hayward, Alistair So, Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston, and Liam Wrate.

The London revival, starring Foster, was also filmed for upcoming U.K. screenings. The musical will be seen in 450 cinemas across the country November 28 and December 1. Tickets for the screenings are available at AnythingGoesMusicalCinema.com.

WATCH: Official Trailer for Screening of London's Anything Goes, Starring Tony Winner Sutton Foster

The Barbican production had set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

Marshall also directed the aforementioned Broadway revival of Anything Goes, from Roundabout Theatre Company, which ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall earned the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony and a Tony for star Foster.

The 1934 musical has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and the toe-tapping title song, among others.

