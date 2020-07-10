Apple TV+’s Little Voice From Waitress Duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson Premieres July 10

Apple TV+'s Little Voice From Waitress Duo Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson Premieres July 10
By Dan Meyer
Jul 10, 2020
 
The show follows the lives of young musicians hoping to make it big in NYC.

The new project from Waitress composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles and book writer Jessie Nelson, Little Voice, premieres July 10 on Apple TV+. Described as an ode to NYC’s vast music scene, the series explores the lives of several 20-somethings trying to find their voice and place in the world.

Bareilles provides original music for the series, while Nelson serves as lead writer and directed the first episode.

As previously announced, the series features Broadway alum Colton Ryan, Brittany O’Grady, Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale, Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey, and Emma Hong. Newly added to the cast are Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Tony winner Chuck Cooper.

Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Nelson, and Ben Stephenson are executive producers.

A First Look at Little Voice on Apple TV+

A First Look at Little Voice on Apple TV+

5 PHOTOS
Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV+
Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
Sean Teale and Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Sean Teale and Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in <i>Little Voice</i>
Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
in <i>Little Voice</i>
Colton Ryan and Brittany O’Grady in Little Voice Apple TV
