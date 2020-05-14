Applications Now Open for O’Neill Theater Center's Virtual Cabaret Fellows Program

The annual conference, which coaches performers in the complete creation of their own act, will take place in August.

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center’s Cabaret Fellows program, as part of its Cabaret & Performance Conference, will move online for 2020. The annual program offers performers the opportunity to refine their skills under the tutelage of seasoned and award-winning musical theatre professionals.

The 2020 conference will be held August 3–7, with daily courses covering song selection, preparation, one-on-one work with music directors, individual coaching sessions, class presentation, show development, venue selection, marketing, and more. Applications for performers are due May 22 by 7 PM ET.

This year, the O’Neill offers a reduced tuition rate and there is no application fee. Apply here.

The 2020 program will be helmed primarily by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director John McDaniel. Master teachers include Barb Jungr and Natalie Douglas, with additional master classes taught by Tony Award winner Betty Buckley and MAC President Lennie Watts. Returning music directors include award-winners Tracy Stark and Mark Hartman.