April Matthis Returns as Toni Stone November 10

By Dan Meyer
Nov 10, 2020
 
Play-PerView presents a digital production of the Lydia R. Diamond play.
Eric Berryman, Jonathan Burke, April Matthis, Daniel J. Bryant, and Ezra Knight Joan Marcus

April Matthis and the cast of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway 2019 production of Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone reunite November 10 for a virtual reading. The play, which follows the first female player to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues, begins at 7 PM ET on Play-PerView.

Returning to direct are Pam MacKinnon, with Eric Berryman, Harvy Blanks, Phillip James Brannon, Daniel J. Bryant, Jonathan Burke, Toney Goins, Kenn E. Head, and Ezra Knight again joining Matthis in the cast. Julia Frey provided technical direction.

INTERVIEW: With Toni Stone, Lydia R. Diamond Brings the Most Legendary Baseball Player You Never Heard of to the Stage

The world premiere of Toni Stone opened June 20, 2019, at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre. The work is based on the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann.

Click here to buy tickets. Proceeds benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Production Photos: Toni Stone Off-Broadway

April Matthis Joan Marcus
Toney Goins, April Matthis, and Kenn E. Head Joan Marcus
Jonathan Burke, Harvy Blanks, Toney Goins, Kenn E. Head, April Matthis, Eric Berryman, Daniel J. Bryant, Phillip James Brannon, and Ezra Knight Joan Marcus
Harvy Blanks, Jonathan Burke, Daniel J. Bryant, Ezra Knight, Toney Goins, Eric Berryman, Phillip James Brannon, April Matthis, and Kenn E. Head Joan Marcus
Eric Berryman, Jonathan Burke, April Matthis, Daniel J. Bryant, and Ezra Knight Joan Marcus
