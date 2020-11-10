April Matthis Returns as Toni Stone November 10

Play-PerView presents a digital production of the Lydia R. Diamond play.

April Matthis and the cast of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway 2019 production of Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone reunite November 10 for a virtual reading. The play, which follows the first female player to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues, begins at 7 PM ET on Play-PerView.

Returning to direct are Pam MacKinnon, with Eric Berryman, Harvy Blanks, Phillip James Brannon, Daniel J. Bryant, Jonathan Burke, Toney Goins, Kenn E. Head, and Ezra Knight again joining Matthis in the cast. Julia Frey provided technical direction.

The world premiere of Toni Stone opened June 20, 2019, at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre. The work is based on the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann.

Click here to buy tickets. Proceeds benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

