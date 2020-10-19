April Matthis to Lead Toni Stone Virtual Reading on Play-PerView

The cast and director from the 2019 Off-Broadway production reunite in November.

Toni Stone star April Matthis, director Pam MacKinnon, and the cast of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway 2019 production are set to reunite November 10 for a virtual reading of the Lydia R. Diamond play. The performance begins at 7 PM ET on Play-PerView, one of several productions newly announced for the streaming service.

Eric Berryman, Harvy Blanks, Phillip James Brannon, Daniel J. Bryant, Jonathan Burke, Toney Goins, Kenn E. Head, and Ezra Knight join Matthis in the play about the first female player to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues. The reading benefits the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Prior to Toni Stone is a live stream of Christian Durso’s Shiner October 30 at 8 PM, directed by Knud Adams. The virtual production features performances by Susannah Perkins and Paul Pontrelli, with music performed by Anand Wilder from the band Yeasayer. The piece is a grunge rock love story set in spring 1994 as two teens make a pact to die happy, with benefits going to the Mental Health Fund.

Play-PerView will present a reading of Sundogs November 8 at 7:30 PM in honor of Veteran’s Day. The play by Howard Emanuel stars Jenn Gambatese and Tobias Segal, with additional casting to be announced. Sundogs follows U.S. Army Sergeant Joe Garnier, who wakes one day to hear the pounding of drums and believes those drums are the key to restoring order to the chaos of his American life. The reading is directed by Heather Arnson, with proceeds going to The WDA and Stop Soldier Suicide.

Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper will star in a live stream production of The Burdens by Matt Schatz November 21 at 7 PM ET. In The Burdens, Mordy is a struggling musician, and his older sister Jane is a successful attorney. When their widowed mother's life becomes taxed by her terrible, centenarian father, the two adult siblings are drawn into an elaborate plot to relieve her burden... and their own. This reading will benefit the City Theatre Company of Pittsburgh.