Are You the Next Broadway Star?

Playbill's Search for a Star contest will accept video submissions in the search for theatre's future headliners!

Playbill wants you! During this period of staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we’re seeing tons of videos pop up showcasing the incredible talents of professional and amateur performers alike. As Broadway takes this intermission, it is the perfect time for a “casting call.” Introducing Playbill's Search for a Star.

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next big musical theatre star? Submit a self-tape of yourself singing the song of your choice. These video auditions will be judged by a panel of experts and industry professionals. Each week, Playbill will post a selected roundup of entries, but at the end of the contest, only one can be crowned Playbill’s Next Broadway Star.

The winner will receive a professional headshot package, a guest appearance on Playbill’s Instagram Live, two tickets to the Broadway show of their choosing when the Main Stem comes back, and more.

Details on submissions and contest dates are forthcoming, but start brainstorming that perfect audition!

