Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Arrives in Theatres August 13

The movie also stars Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Saycon Sengbloh, and more theatre favorites.

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, is out in theatres August 13. The movie also stars Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara Franklin, Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her husband Ted White, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directs a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson, tracing the life of Aretha Franklin as she grows up in Detroit and eventually becomes one of the world's most beloved singers.

The cast is filled with many additional theatre favorites, including Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Rev. James Cleveland, and Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler.

Check out "The Queen's Court" featurette from MGM below, highlighting the people surrounding Aretha Franklin and the cast that brought those people to life.

