Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Delayed Again

The cast also includes Broadway veterans Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Forest Whitaker, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Kimberly Scott, and Tituss Burgess.

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, now aims to debut in theatres August 13, 2021, pushing back its premiere in response to the ongoing pandemic.

As previously reported, the film was first scheduled to debut Christmas 2020 but was pushed back to January 2021. Initially aimed to compete at the 2021 Oscars, the biopic now stands to compete in 2022.

Directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) with a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (The Good Negro), the movie co-stars Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Audra McDonald as Barbara Siggers Franklin, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, and Tituss Burgess as Rev. Dr. James Cleveland.

A host of Broadway names will also appear in the film, including Heather Headley, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, and Skye Dakota Turner.

Meanwhile, Hudson's The Color Purple co-star, Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, takes on the Queen of Soul in National Geographic limited series Genius: Aretha. Filming is underway having been delayed due to the health crisis, with a premiere expected for next year.

