Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Pushed to MLK Weekend

Film & TV News   Aretha Franklin Biopic Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Pushed to MLK Weekend
By Dan Meyer
Jul 22, 2020
 
The film was originally slated for a Christmas weekend limited release.

The upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Oscar winner and Broadway alum Jennifer Hudson, will now receive a wide release over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend January 15, 2021, instead of its planned Christmas limited release, according to Deadline.

Under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science's new eligibility requirements in response to the coronavirus pandemic, films with now have until February 28 to have a cinematic release to qualify for the Academy Awards, making Respect still a contender in next years Oscars.

Directed by Liesel Tommy (Eclipsed) with a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (The Good Negro), the movie co-stars Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige.

A First Look at Respect Starring Jennifer Hudson

A First Look at Respect Starring Jennifer Hudson

5 PHOTOS
Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson in <i>Respect</i>
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
