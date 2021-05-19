Ariana DeBose, Josh Groban, Victoria Clark, More Join Lineup for 2nd Virtual Edition of Broadway Barks

Ariana DeBose, Josh Groban, Victoria Clark, More Join Lineup for 2nd Virtual Edition of Broadway Barks
By Andrew Gans
May 19, 2021
 
The 23rd installment of the annual pet adoption event, founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will stream May 23.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix

Additional participants have been announced for the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, the dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, to be held virtually on YouTube May 23 at 7 PM ET.

Three-time Tony recipient Peters will host Broadway Barks 23 Across America, featuring adoptable pets from shelters presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country.

Broadway Barks 23

Newly announced celebrity presenters include Alec Baldwin, Christine Baranski, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, and Allison Janney.

These artists join the previously reported Sebastian Arcelus, Annaleigh Ashford, Bill Berloni, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Lily Collins, Harry Connick Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jason Danieley, Ted Danson, Daveed Diggs, Gloria Estefan, Calista Flockhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathryn Grody, Emmylou Harris, Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Lane, Bob Mackie, Audra McDonald, Charlie McDowell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Randy Rainbow, Kelly Ripa, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, and Mary Steenburgen.

The annual fundraiser will shine a light on animals from the following shelters and rescue groups: 1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt-A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Love Leo Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Save Kitty, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPCA Of Westchester, and Urban Cat League.

The stream is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Paul Wontorek.

Funds raised go to the participating shelters. For more information, visit BroadwayBarks.com.

