Ariana DeBose Lands Role in Space Thriller ISS

The Tony nominee adds the project to her growing list of screen endeavors, which also includes The Prom and Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose, who played Alyssa Greene in Ryan Murphy’s recent Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, has landed a role in the upcoming space thriller ISS, according to Deadline.

The actor, a Tony nominee for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, will play biological engineer Kira Foster, one of the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The cast also features Chris Messina, Pilou Asbaek, Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova.

Production is scheduled to begin later this month in Wilmington, North Carolina.

DeBose, whose Broadway credits also include A Bronx Tale, Hamilton, Pippin, Motown the Musical, and Bring It On, will also be seen as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film version of West Side Story.

