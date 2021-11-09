Ariana DeBose, Sara Ramirez, Nik Dodani, More Make Out Magazine's 2021 Out100

DeBose and Ramirez are two of seven cover stars for this year's edition.

Out Magazine has announced its 27th annual Out100 list, highlighting standout members of the LGBTQIA+ community for their impact on the world.

Tony nominee Ariana DeBose is featured as one of the seven different cover stars for the print publication, along with Tony winner Sara Ramirez.

DeBose made her Broadway debut in the 2012 musical Bring It On, followed by roles in Pippin and Motown the Musical. Her breakout role was her ensemble track in the original cast of Hamilton, which became known as The Bullet. She received a Tony nomination as Disco Donna in Summer, and has since appeared in the Netflix film version of The Prom and in the Apple+ series Schmigadoon!. And, of course, we are anxiously waiting to see her on the big screen as Anita in the new film adaptation of West Side Story.

Ramirez won a Tony Award as The Lady of the Lake of Spamalot in 2005, then took a role on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy; they have yet to return to the Broadway stage. (Please come back. We miss you.)

Other theatre and theatre-adjacent names spotted on the list include Nik Dodani, from the Dear Evan Hansen film and currently appearing on Broadway in Waitress; Max Harwood, who took on the title role in the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie; playwright-turned-TV showrunner Leslye Headland; writer Charles Blow, whose memoir Fire Shut Up in My Bones was adapted into an opera produced at The Metropolitan Opera this fall; and choreographer Sean Dorsey.