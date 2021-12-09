Ariana DeBose Talks West Side Story, Afro-Latina Representation, and...Giving Rita Moreno Her Bra?

The Tony nominee stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the new musical film, out in theatres December 10.

"It's a film made with such joy and love, and quite frankly that's what we all need right about now," said Ariana DeBose when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! December 8 to discuss West Side Story. DeBose plays Anita in the new movie musical, which had its L.A. premiere December 7 and hits theatres nationwide December 10.

Watch the clip above to hear the Tony-nominated musical theatre star talk about meeting director Stephen Spielberg backstage at Hamilton, filling the shoes of previous Anitas Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera, and how she was inspired as a young girl seeing Moreno on screen. There's also a story about a bra, but we don't want to ruin it.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star as Tony and Maria, respectively, with Tony winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Mike Faist as Riff, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original film Moreno, who takes on the newly created role of Valentina.