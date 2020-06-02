Ariana DeBose to Those Profiting Off Black and Brown Stories: ‘True Allyship Is Earned. Can You Show Up For Us?’

The Tony nominee called for accountability and action in the entertainment industry.

In a June 2 tweet, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose addressed colleagues and leaders in the entertainment industry in the wake of continued protests over the oppression and policing of Black people.

In addition to acknowledging those who have listened, educated themselves, and donated, the Tony Award nominee called on “the elite 1%” in the entertainment industry, “who have and will profit off of the telling of black and brown stories and those who employ black and brown artists”: “Can you, will you step up? We are not looking for empty pledges of solidarity, we are looking for follow-through.”

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

In her post, DeBose echoed the request made by fellow Broadway artist Schele Williams: “State the problem (acknowledgment), own responsibility, and then express how you can be a part of the solution. AND THEN PUT IT INTO ACTION.”

DeBose earned a Tony nomination in 2018 for her work as the disco-era Donna Summer in Summer; her additional credits include A Bronx Tale, Hamilton, Pippin, Motown, and Bring It On. She recently filmed two upcoming movie musicals: Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story (in which she’ll play Anita) and Ryan Murphy’s The Prom for Netflix (playing Alyssa Greene).