Ariana Grande and Leslie Odom Jr. Tapped for Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Special

The Broadway alums will perform on December 10 on Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.

She's gonna sleigh it! Kelly Clarkson is hosting a holiday spectacular, dubbed Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. Airing Wednesday, December 1 at 10 PM ET/PT on NBC, Clarkson's new holiday show will feature a star-studded cast including Broadway alums Ariana Grande (13) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Tony Award winner for Hamilton).

In a statement, three-time Grammy Award winner Clarkson said, "People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special. No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."

Grande, who has already made a splash this month after being cast as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film, will sing a duet version of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" with Clarkson.

Clarkson will also be singing a combination of classic Christmas standards and new wintry numbers from When Christmas Comes Around..., the "American Idol" winner's ninth studio album.

The special will feature big-name guests such as Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, and—but of course—Santa Claus himself.

