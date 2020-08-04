Jake David Smith Joins Arielle Jacobs to Perform a Sneak Preview of Between the Lines

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series August lineup includes the Broadway alums and more.

Jake David Smith will perform with Arielle Jacobs during a sneak preview of the upcoming musical Between the Lines August 5 as part of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series.

Smith replaces the previously reported Jason Gotay; in May, Smith stepped into the role of Prince Oliver after Gotay had to step away when the production was pushed to 2021.

New Works Series showcases two musicals currently in development every Wednesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines features music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

WATCH: Watch Arielle Jacobs Perform 'Talkin' to Oliver' From Between the Lines

Joining the August 5 lineup is My Little Barbizon by Angela Sclafani, featuring performances by Sclafani and Kim Blanck.

On August 12, Elyce West, Lauren Robinson, Sydney Kane, and Monica Rosenblatt will perform from Songs For Slutty Girls, by Kailey Marshall. In addition, composer-lyricist Alexander Sage Oyen will preview Tyrants, about Edwin Booth, brother of John Wilkes Booth. Both Marshall and Oyen are past winners of Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud songwriting competition.

The series continues August 19 with Victoria Frings, Kennedy Kanagawa, Judy McLane, Kevin Massey, Rachael Worthington, and more offering a sneak peek at Clicquot. The bio-musical of champagne mogul Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin comes from Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter. Also on the lineup is Sean’s Story: Part One | The Awakening by Khiyon Hursey, with performances by Khiyon Hursey and Doron JePaul Mitchell.

