Arizona Theatre Company and More Unite for July 14 Edition of The 24-Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The next slate of performances will feature actors and writers from a dozen Arizona-based companies.

Arizona Theatre Company has teamed up with The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues for the July 14 edition of the virtual series. The performers and writers for this week's monologues come from a dozen local theatre companies, with proceeds going to the official state theatre of Arizona.

Monologues air beginning at 7 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones released every 15 minutes. All videos will be available to view through July 18.

“To have The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues focus on a single state for the first time shows the quality of artists we have here in Arizona," said Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "We’re glad to be highlighting the artists that started here and have now taken the country by storm."

Other companies participating include Borderlands Theater, Brelby Theatre Company, The Bridge Initiative, Childsplay, The Rogue Theatre, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, Stray Cat Theatre, Teatro Bravo!, United Colours of Arizona Theatre, The University of Arizona, and Winding Road Theater Ensemble.

Writers for this week's monologues are Esther Almazán, Monica Bauer, Susanna Velarde Covarrubias, Sean Daniels, Marvin González De León, Angelica Howland, Shelby & Brian Maticic, Milta Ortiz, John Perovich, Christopher Oscar Peña, Elaine Romero, Jasmine Roth, Mark Schultz, Maybe Stewart, and Paul Michael Thompson.

The cast of this edition includes Damon Bolling, Chanel Bragg, Veronica Conran, Gabriella de Brequet, Veronika Duerr, Louis Farber, Brenda Jean Foley, Jen Gantwerker, Alejandra Luna, Carley Elizabeth Preston, Shonda Royall, Seth Tucker, and China Young.

The process began July 13 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and will film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is complete with the launch of the first video at 6 PM ET.

Another recent edition of Viral Monologues was titled “Fists Up/Underlying Conditions,” which raised money for Communities United For Police Reform. A May 12 collaboration on the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration featured Rebecca Naomi Jones and André De Shields, while another challenged performers to present a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in.

Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette serve as producers for the series, with Mark Armstrong as artistic director.