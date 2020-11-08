Armie Hammer, Jenn Gambatese Star in November 8 Virtual Production of Sundogs

The Howard Emanuel play streams on Play-PerView.

Armie Hammer, Jenn Gambatese, and more star in the November 8 virtual reading of Howard Emanuel’s Sundogs on Play-PerView. Heather Arnson directs with Gilbert Owuor, Jordan Bridges, and Tobias Segal rounding out the cast.

The virtual production begins at 7:30 PM ET. Click here to buy tickets. Proceeds from the event will go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA, a new not-for-profit theatre company that is developing outreach to the veteran’s community, including placing vets in jobs throughout the entertainment industry.

The play explores the emotional and spiritual rebellions of Joe Garnier, a U.S. Army Sergeant who awakens one day hearing the pounding of drums. He believes the drum sounds are key to resurrecting order amid the chaos of his American life. Sundogs was presented at the 2015 Great Plains Theater Conference Main Stage, where it won The Holland New Voices Playwright Award.

Grace Porter provides narration with casting by Betty Mae Casting. Serving as producers for this virtual production are Emanuel and Joey Perniciaro, as well as Todd Donovan, Elizabeth Porter Donovan, Jenn Skylakos and Carlos Ribeiro, and Play-PerView's Jeremy Wein, with additional support from Maura and Mark O'Connor, Eric Leinwohl, and Delia and Brian Hamlet.