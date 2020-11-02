Armie Hammer Joins Virtual Production of Sundogs

The Howard Emanuel play streams November 8 on Play-PerView.

Broadway alum and Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer will now star in the November 8 virtual reading of Howard Emanuel’s Sundogs on Play-PerView. Also joining the cast is Gilbert Owuor, with Grace Porter providing narration.

The trio joins the previously announced Jordan Bridges, Jenn Gambatese, and Tobias Segal. Heather Arnson directs, with casting by Betty Mae Casting.

Sundogs begins at 7:30 PM ET. Click here to buy tickets. Proceeds from the event will go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA, a new not-for-profit theatre company that is developing outreach to the veteran’s community, including placing vets in jobs throughout the entertainment industry.

The play explores the emotional and spiritual rebellions of Joe Garnier, a U.S. Army Sergeant who awakens one day hearing the pounding of drums. He believes the drum sounds are key to resurrecting order amid the chaos of his American life. Sundogs was presented at the 2015 Great Plains Theater Conference Main Stage, where it won The Holland New Voices Playwright Award.

Serving as producers for this virtual production are Emanuel and Joey Perniciaro, as well as Todd Donovan, Elizabeth Porter Donovan, Jenn Skylakos and Carlos Ribeiro, and Play-PerView's Jeremy Wein, with additional support from Maura and Mark O'Connor, Eric Leinwohl, and Delia and Brian Hamlet.