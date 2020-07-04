Arnetia Walker and Stephen Nachamie Launch Just One Step for Democracy

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Arnetia Walker and Stephen Nachamie Launch Just One Step for Democracy
By Andrew Gans
Jul 04, 2020
 
The online campaign encourages Americans to #Vote4Change.
Arnetia Walker and Stephen Nachamie
Arnetia Walker and Stephen Nachamie

Just One Step for Democracy, a new initiative launched by a national coalition of performing artists and activists, seeks to raise awareness for voting on Election Day, November 3.

Founded and led by Arnetia Walker (Dreamgirls) with director Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the campaign will include online premieres of content created by Broadway and Hollywood artists who seek to affect a more just society, empower citizens, and encourage Americans to #Vote4Change.

Launch contributors include Adrian Bailey, Yvette Cason, Bobby Daye, Ariel Estrada, Sylvia MacCalla, Vicki McCarty, Roger Ian Rosen, Gabrielle DeBarros, Takisia Whites, and Rona Siddiqui.

“Today, our country faces more challenges than any generation has in decades,” says Walker. “As artists and activists, we possess the gifts of compassion, imagination, and the ability to communicate in an impactful way. If ever there was a time our nation needed us, it is now. America needs our talents, our passions, and our voices more than ever before.”

Performances will be released on social media and on the coalition’s website at JustOnestepforDemocracy.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.