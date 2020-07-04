Arnetia Walker and Stephen Nachamie Launch Just One Step for Democracy

The online campaign encourages Americans to #Vote4Change.

Just One Step for Democracy, a new initiative launched by a national coalition of performing artists and activists, seeks to raise awareness for voting on Election Day, November 3.

Founded and led by Arnetia Walker (Dreamgirls) with director Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the campaign will include online premieres of content created by Broadway and Hollywood artists who seek to affect a more just society, empower citizens, and encourage Americans to #Vote4Change.

Launch contributors include Adrian Bailey, Yvette Cason, Bobby Daye, Ariel Estrada, Sylvia MacCalla, Vicki McCarty, Roger Ian Rosen, Gabrielle DeBarros, Takisia Whites, and Rona Siddiqui.

“Today, our country faces more challenges than any generation has in decades,” says Walker. “As artists and activists, we possess the gifts of compassion, imagination, and the ability to communicate in an impactful way. If ever there was a time our nation needed us, it is now. America needs our talents, our passions, and our voices more than ever before.”

Performances will be released on social media and on the coalition’s website at JustOnestepforDemocracy.com.