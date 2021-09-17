Ars Nova Kicks Off Fall 2021 Season With Welcome Home Concert Series Beginning September 17

The Off-Broadway company will also present the in-person conclusion of the epistolary work P.S.

The Off-Broadway company Ars Nova welcomes audiences back in-person to the Ars Nova Hub beginning in September 17 with a concert series from its resident artists. The company's fall season will also include culmination of the production P.S. in October.

Resident artist Michelle J. Rodriguez debuts songs from her work-in-progress Raimunda on September 17. The concert features ranchero and bolero-style music and lyrics by Rodriquez, who also performs along with Florencia Cuenca, José Benjamin Escobar, John Murchison, and Julian Pardo. Danilo Gambini directs.

Next up, Laura Galindo and her band will celebrate her upcoming EP release on September 24 with Laura Galindo, In Front of Your TV: The EP Release Show. On September 25, Manik Choksi and Zi Alikhan will present The Ramayan In Concert, a musical re-imagining of one of India's most treasured stories.

October will see the in-person culmination of P.S., a durational theatrical event created collaboratively by director Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry, in which audience members have received letters sent between two characters over the course of the last year. Audiences who missed the epistolary experience can download podcasts of the correspondence prior to attending the culminating in-person event, running October 7–23. P.S. will also be available to stream on Ars Nova Supra October 25–November 20.

Visit ArsNovaNYC.com for ticketing.