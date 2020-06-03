Ars Nova Postpones Its 24-Hour Telethon

The live stream, benefiting the Off-Broadway company, was set to take place June 12–13.

Ars Nova's upcoming 24-hour telethon has been postponed. Scheduled to live stream June 12–13, the virtual celebration was set to feature over 100 artists celebrating Ars Nova’s past and present, while raising funds to help support the organization through the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

The postponement comes in the wake of mass protest—sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many other Black lives—and calls of support for the Black Lives Matter movement around the country.

"Amplifying the voices of a new generation of diverse artists is an essential part of Ars Nova’s mission. These artists and their art are change agents in our society, and Ars Nova’s ability to provide a platform and megaphone for this purpose remains critical," reads a statement from the company. "We are listening to and working with our artist community to learn how we can best support them at this time, and we will share more information about The Ars Nova Forever Telethon at a later date.

READ: How Jason Eagan Made Ars Nova a Hotbed of Boundary-Pushing Theatre

Among those scheduled to appear during the telethon were Rachel Chavkin, Lilli Cooper, Amber Gray, Phillipa Soo, Ashley Park, Joe Iconis, Alex Timbers, Denée Benton, Leigh Silverman, and members of Freestyle Love Supreme. The event was also set to feature cast reunions of the Ars Nova productions of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and the Broadway-aimed KPOP. You can check out the full lineup here.

