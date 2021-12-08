Ars Nova Will Honor Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and Steven Levenson at Annual Ball

Off-Broadway News   Ars Nova Will Honor Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and Steven Levenson at Annual Ball
By Talaura Harms
Dec 08, 2021
 
Both honorees are past members of Play Group, the Off-Broadway company's emerging playwrights collective.
Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and Steven Levenson

The hip Off-Broadway theatre company Ars Nova will honor writers Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and Steven Levenson at this year's Nova Ball. The annual gala benefit will be held February 7 at Capitale in New York City.

Both writers have held residencies at Ars Nova and are past members of the company's Play Group, a two-year residency for emerging playwrights. Nwandu, who made her Broadway debut in August 2021 with Pass Over, is a commissioned artist at the company and a 2015 of Play Group. Levenson, the Tony-winning librettist of Dear Evan Hansen and screenwriter for tick, tick…BOOM!, is a 2010 Ars Nova artist-in-residence and a 2008 member of Play Group.

For more information or tickets, visit ArsNovaNYC.com.

