Ars Nova Will Honor Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and Steven Levenson at Annual Ball

Both honorees are past members of Play Group, the Off-Broadway company's emerging playwrights collective.

The hip Off-Broadway theatre company Ars Nova will honor writers Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and Steven Levenson at this year's Nova Ball. The annual gala benefit will be held February 7 at Capitale in New York City.

Both writers have held residencies at Ars Nova and are past members of the company's Play Group, a two-year residency for emerging playwrights. Nwandu, who made her Broadway debut in August 2021 with Pass Over, is a commissioned artist at the company and a 2015 of Play Group. Levenson, the Tony-winning librettist of Dear Evan Hansen and screenwriter for tick, tick…BOOM!, is a 2010 Ars Nova artist-in-residence and a 2008 member of Play Group.

For more information or tickets, visit ArsNovaNYC.com.