A.R.T./New York Establishes New COVID-19 Relief Fund With Leon Levy Foundation

The theatre collective also announced its Fall 2020 cycle of grant recipients.

A new round of funding for struggling theatres in the midst of the pandemic will arrive in the newly formed Leon Levy Foundation COVID Relief Fund, created in conjunction with The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres. Unrestricted grants of $2,500–$5,000 will be offered to small theatres, thanks to a gift from the Leon Levy Foundation.

Applications will open in spring 2021 and be reviewed on a rolling basis by a panel of industry workers. Applicants do not need to be members of A.R.T./New York but should be institutions with annual budgets under $250,000, and be based in or primarily produce in NYC.

In addition to the new fund, A.R.T./New York revealed the first round of grant recipients from the A.R.T./New York Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres, announced in September 2020 . $167,500 has been distributed to 55 theatre companies, including Astoria Performing Arts Center, Black Revolutionary Theatre Workshop, IRT Theater Inc, Latinx Playwrights Circle, Musical Theatre Factory, Labyrinth Theater Company, National Queer Theater, and SheNYC Arts, Inc. (For the full list, click here .)

“Our organization was growing and expanding at a fast pace, many doors were beginning to open for us that were suddenly closed due to COVID-19,” said Janio Marrero, Executive Director of Latinx Playwrights Circle. “In the efforts to fulfill our mission and maintain our vibrant Latinx theatre community creating, we needed to fundraise more than ever. This grant has been vital to help us continue our mission amidst a pandemic.”