A.R.T./New York Executive Director Virginia P. Louloudes Steps Down Amid Systemic Racism Concerns and Investigation

Risa Shoup will continue to serve as interim executive director at the Off-Off-Broadway organization.

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York announced November 11 that Virginia P. Louloudes has officially stepped down from her position as executive director.

Louloudes was put on administrative leave in August after a group of current and former employees, under the collective We Are A.R.T./NY, released an open letter to the organization's board of directors that outlined multiple episodes that underlined systemic racism and a lack of equity for BIPOC artists at the institution. The company subsequently announced it would retain outside counsel to conduct an independent, organizational investigation with the goal of establishing anti-racist practices; Louloudes announced her resignation prior to its launch.

Cultural and community development leader Risa Shoup stepped in as interim executive director at the time of Louloudes' leave; they will now continue in the position through July 2021. The board, staff, member theatres, and community stakeholders will begin a search for a new executive director early next year, promising a "transparent and collaborative dialogue" during the process.

"In this moment, it is especially essential that we continue to build a theatre ecosystem that is strong, resilient, and equitable," reads a statement from the board and executive committee. "A.R.T./New York’s impact will be as great as our organization’s legacy of collective effort and advocacy, as embodied by its staff, membership, and board."