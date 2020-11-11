A.R.T./New York Executive Director Virginia P. Louloudes Steps Down Amid Systemic Racism Concerns and Investigation

A.R.T./New York Executive Director Virginia P. Louloudes Steps Down Amid Systemic Racism Concerns and Investigation
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 11, 2020
 
Risa Shoup will continue to serve as interim executive director at the Off-Off-Broadway organization.
The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York announced November 11 that Virginia P. Louloudes has officially stepped down from her position as executive director.

Louloudes was put on administrative leave in August after a group of current and former employees, under the collective We Are A.R.T./NY, released an open letter to the organization's board of directors that outlined multiple episodes that underlined systemic racism and a lack of equity for BIPOC artists at the institution. The company subsequently announced it would retain outside counsel to conduct an independent, organizational investigation with the goal of establishing anti-racist practices; Louloudes announced her resignation prior to its launch.

Cultural and community development leader Risa Shoup stepped in as interim executive director at the time of Louloudes' leave; they will now continue in the position through July 2021. The board, staff, member theatres, and community stakeholders will begin a search for a new executive director early next year, promising a "transparent and collaborative dialogue" during the process.

"In this moment, it is especially essential that we continue to build a theatre ecosystem that is strong, resilient, and equitable," reads a statement from the board and executive committee. "A.R.T./New York’s impact will be as great as our organization’s legacy of collective effort and advocacy, as embodied by its staff, membership, and board."

