Arthur Darvill, Genevieve O’Reilly, More Cast in Royal Court’s World Premiere of Rare Earth Mettle

Performances will begin at the London venue in April.

Casting is set for the Royal Court's world premiere of Al Smith's Rare Earth Mettle, which will play the Jerwood Theatre April 2–25. Directed by Hamish Pirie, opening night is scheduled for April 8.

The cast will feature Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, Once), Genevieve O'Reilly (Star Wars, The Ferryman), Carlo Albán, Ashleigh Castro, Marcello Cruz, Lesley Lemon, Giselle Martinez, Racheal Ofori, Golda Rosheuvel, and Rick Warden.

In the new play, a leading British doctor with a radical plan to save the NHS and a Silicon Valley billionaire with a radical plan to halt climate change, meet outside an abandoned train on a salt flat in Bolivia. For Kimsa and his daughter who live there, the arrival of these strangers initially seems like an opportunity—until they both stake their claim on the land.

The production will also have set design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Lee Curran, original music by Pablo Drexler, sound design by Helen Atkinson, movement direction by Yami Löfvenberg, dialect coaching by Kara Tsiaperas, and assistant direction from Camila Ymay González.

Rare Earth Mettle is a co-commission by London's Royal Court Theatre and Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group.

