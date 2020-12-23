Artistic Director Hunter Foster Exits Redhouse Arts Center as Theatre Pauses Operations

The nonprofit, three-theatre complex is located in Syracuse, New York.

The Redhouse Arts Center, located in Syracuse, New York, has paused its theatre operations for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing pandemic. As a result, Artistic Director Hunter Foster will leave the organization in early January 2021.

Foster, who began his stint as artistic director in 2018, directed Rent, God of Carnage, and A Syracuse Christmas Carol at the New York venue. The past season was cut short due to the health crisis with the final two shows, Fences and Fun Home, canceled. The Redhouse board recently convened and decided to suspend the artistic director position until conditions for live stage performances improve. There is a chance Foster may resume his role when audiences can safely return.

Executive Director Samara Hannah said in a statement, “Redhouse is honored to have had Hunter Foster lead its theatre program for the past two years. These are very challenging times and most challenging for the performing arts. We remain optimistic as we look to continue working with Foster during the interim as well as the possibilities of working together in the future.”

Foster added, “I’ve had the honor and privilege to be the artistic director for Redhouse these past few years. It was my dream job, and we accomplished a lot of great things here. My wife and I fell in love with Syracuse and the community, and we can’t thank them enough for their support. It’s disappointing that I won’t be able to finish the job that I started, but I know Redhouse has an incredible future ahead of it. I am also excited about independently producing theatre on my own with my production company. With vaccines on the way, I am hopeful live performances will return in 2021, and I definitely will be a part of it.”