Artists in Conversation Live Stream Series to Launch With Kevin Kline

The Tony winner will chat with Broadway stage manager J. Jason Daunter.

Three-time Tony winner Kevin Kline will appear on the inaugural episode of Projects with Jason (PwJ)’s new live stream series Artist in Conversation on YouTube April 11 at 8 PM ET. The Broadway star will do a Q&A with Broadway stage manager J. Jason Daunter (To Kill a Mockingbird, Shuffle Along…) about his stage and film career.

Kline was last seen on Broadway in Present Laughter as Garry Essendine, for which the performer won a Tony. His other wins come from Pirates of Penzance and On the Twentieth Century.

In addition, the episode will feature students from the Drama Teachers Association of Southern California (DTASC) performing a selection of Shakespearean monologues.

“Giving students compelling, interactive, virtual outlets for their talent and creativity is more important now than ever, because school musicals, senior plays, and concerts have been cancelled from coast to coast,” said Daunter. “This would have been devastating to me as a high school student. Theatre was the only outlet that allowed me to feel accepted. So, we are building a variety of virtual programs and platforms to give these students a chance to shine, even in the age of social distancing.”

Projects with Jason was established by Daunter in order to bring working professionals together to share their time and talent with high school students. In addition to the “Artists in Conversation” series, PwJ recently launched Virtual Cabaret, which allows students to perform musical numbers in an online cabaret setting, with Daunter serving as host and emcee.

Watch the episode on YouTube.